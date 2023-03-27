One killed over land dispute

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries as rivals exchanged fire over a land dispute in the Jalozai area in the district on Sunday, police sources said.

One Fazil Shah, son of Mehar Shah, told the police in injured condition that he and one Rahimullah were working on their plot of land when the accused Rahmanullah and Fasihullah opened fire on them.

He said that he sustained injuries in the firing while Rahimullah escaped unhurt.Meanwhile, Rahmanullah, son of Mukarram Shah, told the police that he and his brother Fasihullah were working on their plot of land when Fazil Shah and Rahimullah arrived there and stopped them from working.

He alleged that the accused opened fire on them, killing his brother Fasihullah. He said that he remained unhurt in the firing.The police arrested the injured Fazil Shah on the charge of killing Fasihullah. Rahmanullah was arrested on the complaint of Fazil Shah. It was learnt that the two sides had a dispute over the plot of land and had opened fire on each other.