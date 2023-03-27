BRT to launch DR-11 route today

PESHAWAR: Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will launch a new route of DR-11 from Peshawar Zoo up to Phase-6, Hayatabad on March 27.

The service will be operated from the Mall of Hayatabad to Phase-6 Terminal via Phase-1, said a spokesperson of the TransPeshawar on Sunday.The first bus of the route will depart from the Mall of Hayatabad at 6:15am and the last one at 7:00pm.

Similarly, the first bus from the Phase-6 Terminal will also depart at 6:15am while the last bus will leave the terminal at 7:30pm.

The new route will be comprised of Phase-6 Terminal, Sher Shah Market, Government College, Sunday Bazaar, Zarghoni Masjid, Lalazar, Phase-1 Shama, Khyber Park, Hayatabad Police Station, Qurtuba University, Phase-3, Bab-e-Peshawar and Mall of Hayatabad.The bus of route DR-11 will also take a stop at Platform No 3 of the Mall of Hayatabad.