 
close
Monday March 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Man injured in cylinder blast

By Bureau report
March 27, 2023

PESHAWAR: One person was wounded in a cylinder blast in Hashtnagri on Sunday.An official of the Rescue 1122 said one Roohullah was wounded and shifted to hospital when a gas cylinder went off in Hashtnagri. The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.