Mayor wants LG reps to serve people

PESHAWAR: Elected local government representatives should always be present among people to solve their problems on a priority basis, stated Mayor Zubair Ali here on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists soon after having a meeting with public representatives in connection with the completion of one year of the local governments, the Peshawar mayor said the local bodies system would prove to be a silent revolution.

“The elected representatives have been given more powers so that they can solve the problems of people at their doorsteps in the true sense,” he said.The mayor Peshawar visited various localities and inspected the sewerage, besides passing instructions for dewatering in various areas.