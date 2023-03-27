Officials visit rain-affected areas in Tank

TANK: Senior government officials on Sunday visited the rain-affected areas in the district to assess the damage caused to roads and bridges.

The sector commander Frontier Corps South and the deputy commissioner Shoaib Khan visited the affected areas and expressed the determination to take practical steps for the restoration of affected roads and bridges.

The officials visited Barakhel, Kot Alladad and Abizar village in Tank to assess the damage and order relief operations in the affected areas. They reiterated the commitment to speed up the relief work and deploy heavy machinery for the immediate restoration of bridges and roads.

The deputy commissioner said heavy rains had damaged roads and other infrastructure in Tank, adding that many areas remained cut off from the rest of the district.He said the district administration would launch efforts to facilitate the affected people.

Shoaib Khan said the district administration was using the available resources to speed up the relief work in the rain-affected areas. He added that bridges and roads in the affected areas would soon be reopened for traffic.Meanwhile, relief goods were also distributed among the affected people.