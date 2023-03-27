20 butchers held for overpricing

PESHAWAR: District administration here on Sunday conducted raids in various areas of the provincial metropolis and arrested 20 butchers for overcharging customers.

Taking notice of the complaints lodged by people regarding selling of beef at higher price during the holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad ordered stern action against profiteers.

Following the directives of DC, the raiding team led by Assistant Commissioner Syed Zainab Naqvi inspected various markets in Board Bazaar, Tehkal, University Road and Hayatabad Phase-III. A total of 20 butchers were found guilty of violating government approved prices and sent behind bars while cases were also registered against them.

A police contingent accompanied the team of the district administration during the action.In Jamrud, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Usman arrested a butcher and also warned other shopkeepers against overcharging.

The official raided markets and butchers of Jamrud, in Khyber district, on public complaints, checked the official price list given to the vendors by the government authorities and the quality of food items.

One butcher was arrested in the Wazir Dand area as he was allegedly selling meat at a price higher than the officially fixed rate. He warned other shopkeepers and butchers to follow the official price list and not overcharge customers, otherwise their outlets would be sealed.

He also appealed to the public to inform the Jamrud administration immediately if there was any violation of the official price lists. The residents appreciated the initiative of the administration in the holy month of Ramazan.