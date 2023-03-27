UoP employees’ strike enters third week

PESHAWAR: The strike of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar (UoP) entered the third week with no headway towards resumption of the classes and other activities on the campus in sight as the university will reopen today after a 10-day spring recess.

The strike and complete boycott of classes and other duties was launched by the joint action committee on March 7, a day after the mysterious killing of a security advisor of the university Saqlain Bangash at the hands of a private security guard.

The joint action committee composed of Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA), Class-III and Class-IV Association of the university initially put four demands to the government.

The top of their demands was removal of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees, who according to the protesting employees, was responsible for the mess in the university.The other demands were formation of judicial commission, cleansing of the university of arms and psychological examination of the security staff.

Spokesman for the university said that the university was officially open but no academic or administrative activity could take place due to the protest.He said that the university administration had called a meeting on the directives of the government to find out some solution to the matter but the protesting employees did not turn up at the meeting and the tension persisted.

Meanwhile, some student organisations of the university expressed reservations over the prolonged class-boycott due to which their time was being wasted.Islami Jamiat Talaba’s provincial chief Waseem Haider through a statement urged the university administration, the protesting employees and the provincial government to find some amicable solution to the situation so that academic activities could be resumed and the precious time of the students could be saved.He said the students would be forced to launch a province-wide protest drive if the stakeholders failed to resolve the situation.