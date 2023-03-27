Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey commits suicide

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was in Varanasi for the shoot of her upcoming project, allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Sarnath area of the city. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth, news agency IANS tweeted.The police have informed her family of the incident. Akanksha hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.