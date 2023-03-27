Nepal probes mid-air near collision between two planes

KATHMANDU: Nepal has suspended three air traffic controllers and launched an investigation after two passenger planes nearly collided mid-air last week, officials said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Friday when an Air India airliner and a Nepal Airlines plane were waiting to land at Kathmandu´s busy international airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has formed a committee to look into the incident, spokesperson Jagannath Niroula told AFP.
