Monday March 27, 2023
World

Nepal probes mid-air near collision between two planes

By AFP
March 27, 2023

KATHMANDU: Nepal has suspended three air traffic controllers and launched an investigation after two passenger planes nearly collided mid-air last week, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when an Air India airliner and a Nepal Airlines plane were waiting to land at Kathmandu´s busy international airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has formed a committee to look into the incident, spokesperson Jagannath Niroula told AFP.