Colombia police chief says used exorcism and prayer to fight crime

BOGOTAI: Colombia´s chief of police said he and other officers have used exorcism and prayer to tackle crime and the country´s most powerful criminals, including drug cartel leader Pablo Escobar.

Sitting in his office surrounded by crucifixes, effigies of the Virgin Mary and other Catholic symbols, General Henry Sanabria told local media on Saturday that these religious practices have helped the police throughout the last 50 years of armed conflict in the South American country.

As examples, he recalled police operations in which Escobar (in 1993), FARC guerrilla leader Alfonso Cano (2011) and his military chief known as “Mono Jojoy” (2010) were killed. “The existence of the devil is certain. I have seen him. I have felt him,” Sanabria said in an interview with Semana magazine, making the sign of the cross at every mention of the devil.