Turkmenistan stages parliamentary election under ruling family

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Gas-rich Turkmenistan on Sunday held the first parliamentary polls since the ruling family tightened its iron grip on the Central Asian nation that does not tolerate political dissent or a free press.

The new president took power following a hereditary succession in March 2022, and the vote comes after the abolition of the legislature´s upper house and the creation of a supreme body. The former Soviet republic is one of the world´s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions. No election has been judged free or fair by Western poll observers.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and his father repeatedly stressed this election would be held according to democratic principles. But the opposition is not taking part and censorship is in force.

“We have to pursue the efforts of the Hero-Protector and our dear president,” polling station returning officer Ogulgurban Ezimova told AFP in Ashgabat, referring to Berdymukhamedov senior and his son.