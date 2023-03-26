PTI holds jalsa in a block of 12 acres

LAHORE: As many as 14,000 chairs were placed in the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's rally at Greater Iqbal Park.

PHA officials said PTI was allowed to hold its jalsa in a block of 12 acre opposite Minar-e-Pakistan where fourteen thousand chairs were placed. They said the total area of Greater Iqbal Park was 125 acres.

The rear of Minar-e-Pakistan was left completely vacant while the area to the right and left side of Minar-e-Pakistan was also not made a part of the venue. Crowds were not allowed to gather in the main premises of Minar-e-Pakistan, they added.

According to the administration, two of the gates of Greater Iqbal Park were opened for the participants of the rally. Workers were allowed to enter the park from gate number four and gate number five, which were opposite the Azadi Chowk flyover.

They said that gate number three and four of the park were used for entry of VVIP people and the National History Museum in Greater Iqbal Park was remain closed during the PTI rally.

The administration also refused to provide electricity to the PTI for its Jalsa and said PTI had already agreed to arrange its own generators for power supply. They said public parking were not allowed inside the park and parking was provided at Azadi Chowk and adjacent streets for visitors to attend the park.

Meanwhile, City Traffic police issued traffic advisory plan in connection with the public gathering of PTI at Minar-e-Pakistan.

An alternative traffic advisory plan was issued for the convenience of the citizens and participants of the meeting. SP City, 4 DSPs, 43 Inspectors and 505 Traffic Wardens were deployed. Traffic coming from Shahdara reached Lower Mall, Secretariat, Cantt via Ring Road, Sigian, Autumn, Kachhari Chowk, Mall Road. All traffic from Secretariat, Mall Road went from Kutcheri Chowk to Saggian, Ring Road, and Shahdara. From Shahdara to Lahore City, Ring Road, Karol Ghati, Mahmood Boti can also be used. Lorri Adda Road is closed towards Sabzi Mandi. Masti Ghati road is also closed on the side of the railway station. The Ring Road was accessed/departed via Misri Shah. Azadi flyover towards Peer Makki was completely blocked from both sides. Azadi flyover was also closed from both sides towards Timber Market.

Parking points were allocated for those who come to participate in the meeting. Participants parked their vehicles in a single lane along the Kashmiri Ghati and Lahore Fort wall. Single lane parking was available on both sides of Maulana Ahmed Ali Road and Shiranwala Gate. Parking was allowed in both single lanes of Data Nagar gate. Vehicles were also parked in the single lane above the Forest Department Ring Road.