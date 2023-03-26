 
close
Sunday March 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Feat for PU

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University has been included in the global ranking for the first time in the subject of Economics and Econometrics in the latest QS subject-wise ranking.

A PU spokesperson said that Punjab University has been included in the world’s best 450 universities in the said field.