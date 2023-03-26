Re-polling at 81 polling stations in 15 Sindh districts today

The Sindh election commissioner has announced it will conduct the local government re-polling in 15 districts of the province on March 26. The polling had earlier been postponed due to various reasons.

According to the provincial election commission, re-polling will be taking place in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Badin for seats of chairmen, vice chairmen, district council members and general members.

The electoral body has appointed 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers and 52 assistant returning officers, while a total of 81 polling stations in 15 districts -- 21 for males, 22 for females and 38 combined -- have been established.

A total of 275 polling booths -- 140 for males, 135 for females and 275 joint polling booths -- have been established in 15 districts. As many as 109,687 registered voters in 15 districts, including 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters, will use their right to vote.

The elections were postponed at 28 polling stations because of violent incidents, and the wrong allotment of election symbols at 50 polling stations. The re-polling at two polling stations is taking place because of the apex court order and in one polling station under a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

‘PPP’s defeat’

Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Functional General Secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim has said the re-polling for local bodies in 15 districts of Sindh is a defeat of the “dictatorial thoughts of the Pakistan Peoples Party”.

He said on Saturday that the PPP government, while using government machinery, was arresting and harassing political opponents and political workers to steal ballot papers with help of police and the election commission.

In a statement, Rahim said that due to the rigged polling, re-elections were being held in 15 districts of the province, and now the self-proclaimed champions of democracy, the PPP, would be facing people and true political activists.

He said that if the incidents of rigging and violence in the upcoming elections were not stopped, the people would come out onto the streets. The representatives of the PPP could not go to the public due to their poor performance, so with the help of the police, the agents of the PPP took the polling stations hostage to facilitate their candidates win by stealing ballot papers, he alleged.