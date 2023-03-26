Sindh govt to reward people for info on profiteers, hoarders

The Sindh government has come up with the novel idea of rewarding people who will provide to the authorities concerned accurate information about profiteering or hoarding in the province for taking lawful action against the guilty trader or retailer.

A provision to this effect is part of “The Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention Hoarding (Amendment) Ordinance-2023” promulgated by the provincial government the other day.

Section 5F of the ordinance says: “Any person who provides information to an authorised officer with regard to any act of hoarding, price hike, and any violation under this Act (ordinance), which results in conviction and deposit of fine amount into the government treasury, shall be entitled to an award equivalent to ten per cent of the amount of fine so recovered to the government exchequer in such manner as may be prescribed.”

The ordinance further says: “The claim for reward by such person shall be rejected if he is a public office-holder, an employee of federal, provincial, local government, or any autonomous organization under the federal or provincial government, or spouse, parents, siblings, and children of aforementioned person.”

The ordinance has already increased to Rs100,000 the fine against acts of profiteering and hoarding in the province.