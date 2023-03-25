Bayern set to tap ex-Chelsea coach Tuchel

MUNICH: Bayern Munich were poised Friday to announce that they have sacked coach Julian Nagelsmann, replacing him with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel just days before crucial Champions League and Bundesliga games next month.

Bayern had signed Nagelsmann for five years just two years ago but nerves have been running high as the perennial Bundesliga champions are struggling to hold onto their lead in the league table. While Bayern have yet to officially announce the shock decision, German media have widely reported on the switch.

Tuchel -- who Bayern had eyed previously but lost to other top-flight European clubs -- has been in between jobs after he was fired by Chelsea in September. He is due to lead his first training session of the team at Saebener Strasse as soon as Monday morning, Germany’s best-selling daily Bild reported.

And his first fixture will come as soon as April 1, when Bayern meet Borussia Dortmund, a club that Tuchel had led from 2015-2017 before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. Although Bayern saw off PSG in a shock Champions League catastrophe for the French top-flight club brimming with stars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Germans suffered a blow on Sunday against Bundesliga minnows Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic gave a withering assessment of his team’s form after the poor showing against Leverkusen. ‘So little drive, mentality, tackling, assertiveness. I’ve rarely seen that,’ he said.

The Munich giants are currently struggling with their worst season in 11 years, with just 52 points from 25 played matches, and in second place, a point behind Dortmund. With just nine games left in the season, Nagelsmann himself had said that the Dortmund match will be a ‘must-win game’, failing which the club risks losing the title.