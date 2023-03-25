Governor for concerted efforts to control TB

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman said it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve goal of a TB-free Pakistan. He said this while talking to a delegation of health professionals, who called on him at Governor’s House on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Balighur Rahman said that we all have to work together to achieve a TB-free Pakistan. He said that every year March 24 is celebrated as World TB Day all over the world and the purpose of World TB Day is to raise awareness about TB among masses. He said that Pakistan is still far behind in achieving the target of becoming TB-free.

The governor said that as the chancellor, he has given instructions to the health universities to work in the field of family medicine. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Lions Youth Council (PLYC) and Punjab government’s TB Control Programme to eradicate TB in the province. He assured that he will provide all possible support for this noble cause.

Director Health Services Punjab Dr Yadullah said that there are clinics in DHQs, THQs and Rural Health Centres across Punjab where free treatment and medicines are being provided to TB patients under the TB Control Programme.

On this occasion, Director PLYC Dr Obaidullah, Dr Yadullah Ali, COO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Mushtaq Sulehriya and Executive Director PLYC Dr Qaiser Javed, Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Dr Rashid Qamar Rao and others were present.