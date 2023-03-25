EU envoy visits flood-hit areas in Swat

MINGORA: European Union Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka visited Swat to witness the damages done during the 2022 floods to the development projects funded by the EU and implemented by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

She received a warm welcome at Kalam. Elders presented her with traditional shawls, Chitrali caps and other traditional gifts as a token of love and respect.The elders, the office-bearers of the hotels association, and the farmers connected with the gladiolus value chain attended a meeting with her.

The community members thanked the EU for joining the government and SRSP to find a sustainable solution to the electricity problem that had plagued them for six years.They said it had brought prosperity by boosting tourism and economic activity in the valley.

The glades growing farmers group explained that their income increased substantially after undergoing training and linkages provided to them by the glades value chain developed by the PEACE Project.

The ambassador, while addressing the gathering comprising people from different walks of life, appreciated how even after five years since the closing of the project its impacts were sustained.

The ambassador visited the Ashuran Hydropower Project of 1.2 MW, built under the EU Peace Project. The SRSP officials briefed her that the project has the capacity to generate 1.2 MW of electricity which supplies power to 1652 households and 362 commercial consumers’ hotels and shops.

The ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka was apprised about the working systems in the powerhouse of MHP and the damage caused by the 2022 floods.The ambassador visited 400 KW MPH in Jungle Inn, established for 1100 domestic and 216 commercial users. She was informed that communities had contributed over Rs39 million rupees to restore the powerhouses damaged by the floods through the sustainability funds created through their incomes.

Later the ambassador visited Tirat village in Bahrain Tehsil where women with various business interests had set up stalls. These women were trained under the EU PEACE Project. The EU envoy took a keen interest in their work and had a detailed discussion with them. At the same venue, the value added items of different value chains were displayed and a brief was given to the ambassador on the value chain activities carried out under the EU PEACE Project by the members of various business interest groups.

Dr. Riina Kionka said she was moved by the stories of economic empowerment narrated by the women because of the assistance the PEACE Project offered to them.Earlier at a dinner hosted in her honour, State Minister for Construction and Work Department Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha thanked the European Union for assistance to the region under PEACE and CDLD projects.