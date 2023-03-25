KP yet to get requisitioned cops

PESHAWAR: The services of a number of senior officers have been requisitioned for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police recently but many of them are yet to be relieved by respective provinces and forces.

An official said the services of these officers were requisitioned as KP was short of cops in senior grades to overcome innumerable challenges. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had requisitioned the services of 13 senior officers posted in other provinces to overcome the issue of shortage of seasoned cops in KP. Some of them have reported to the province and have been posted in different regions and wings,” an official said on Friday.

He, however, said that many are yet to be relieved by provinces and forces where they are performing duty. Even no alternative has been provided to the province facing the tough challenge of fighting militancy. The force has been facing shortage of senior officers for years. They are needed to effectively lead operations against terrorists and criminals in different wings, KP regions and districts.

“The provincial police force is short of around 70 percent officers in grade 19. The sanctioned strength is 57 while KP has only 18 officers in this grade,” explained an official.He added the province requires 35 officers in grade-18, 39 cops in grade 19, five officers in grade 20 and two officers in grade 21 to meet the sanctioned strength.