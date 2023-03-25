3 forest officials injured while chasing smugglers

MANSEHRA: The Siran forest division’s sub-divisional officer and two other officials were seriously injured after a van of the timber smugglers hit their vehicle on Motorway near the Pano Dehri area on Friday.

“The sub-divisional officer is in a critical condition and has undergone surgery after being injured in the incident,” Mudassir Hassan, the Divisional Forest officer of Siran forest range, said.

The forest department’s patrolling vehicle had started chasing the timber smugglers’ wagon from Shinkiari.The patrolling vehicle overturned after being hit on the road and three officials were seriously injured.

The police rushed to the spot after the incident and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where from doctors referred SDO Adnan Khan, foresters Mohammad Rashad and Mohammad Naseem to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

According to the forest department officials, the timber smugglers led by the ringleader, Naeem Aslam, of the Perhana area had repeatedly attempted to hit their patrolling vehicle. The DFO said that the officials were on their way back to Mansehra after patrolling the Siran forest range.

“The vehicle loaded with smuggled timbers was being escorted by another piloting vehicle which provided safe passage to the former after it hit our department’s patrolling vehicle,” Hassan added.The police after lodging the FIR started raids to arrest the timber smugglers.