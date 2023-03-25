Drug pushers, alleged killer arrested in raids

MARDAN: Two alleged drug traffickers were arrested and drugs recovered from them while a man was arrested soon after he killed his brother in the district on Friday.

A police spokesman said that personnel of Saddar Police Station arrested two alleged drug traffickers, identified as Rafiullah and Younas and recovered 1.5kg charas and 105 grams crystal meth (ice) from their possession.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after he killed his own brother and injured his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Lundkhwar area. The accused Raza Khan, a resident of Asbanr in Lower Dir and presently inhabiting Chato village, was arrested within four years after he committed the crime.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Najibur Rehman has asked the cops to ensure order and facilitate the distribution of free flour in the district. He also visited the sports complex and inspected the distribution process.