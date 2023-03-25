Man injured in gas leakage blast at FB Area house

A man was seriously injured in a house explosion caused by a gas leakage in Federal B Area, Block 14, on Friday. The explosion was so powerful that it caused the walls of the house to collapse and was heard from a long distance. Police, Rangers and fire brigade teams immediately arrived at the scene to rescue the affected people.

The injured person, identified as Arshad, 40, was rushed to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. The house, which was a ground plus two-storey building, was severely damaged, and the goods inside were destroyed.

Arshad, the owner of the house, lived on the ground floor, while two other families were living in the other two rented portions of the house. The people living on the first and second floors were rescued with the help of snorkels, as the walls of the house had collapsed.

A bomb disposal squad team also arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. According to the team, the blast was caused by the release of gas. Someone had left the stove open after the gas went out, which resulted in the gas filling the house after the supply had been restored. In the morning, when Arshad lit a match, there was a terrible explosion. The incident has been deemed an accident.