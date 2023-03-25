170 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Karachi’s district administration took action against profiteers in the city on the second day of Ramazan on Friday, imposing more than Rs1 million in fines on 170 shopkeepers.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of all the subdivisions of the city checked if price lists issued by the commissioner office were displayed in shops and markets. As many as three shops were sealed in District West for flouting the official rates prescribed by the Commissioner Office.

In addition to the sealed shops, 32 poultry sellers, 11 grocery sellers, 16 flour sellers, and 34 milk retailers were fined for violating official price lists. The fines ranged from Rs23,000 to over Rs0.7 million across the city’s seven districts.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon appealed to the citizens to lodge complaints against profiteers at the commissioner’s control room numbers 02199205645 or 02199203443. The crackdown is part of an effort to control inflation during the holy month of Ramazan.

Governor inspects prices at Empress Market

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited the Empress Market where he inspected the prices of various essential items, adds APP.He warned that action would be taken against those who did not sell the essential commodities at the official rates, said a spokesperson for the governor.