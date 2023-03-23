PPP begins selecting candidates for Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has kicked off the process of selecting party candidates to contest the forthcoming elections to the Punjab Assembly.
PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar said that a zoom meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan People’s Party was held to consider the applications from party hopefuls for tickets.
In a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the PPP with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who presided over the meeting, and MNA Faryal Talpur in Bilawal House, Karachi, other members of the Parliamentary Board participated via zoom from different locations in the country.
The meeting, which lasted for over four hours, completed the consideration of applications for party tickets from South Punjab for constituencies from PP-203 to PP-297.
It was decided in the meeting that the tickets will be formally issued to the contesting candidates in the next few days ahead of the allotment of symbols by the election commission to contesting candidates as provided under the rules.
The meeting decided that the applications of candidates from Central Punjab will be considered in the next meeting of the Parliamentary Board later this week.
