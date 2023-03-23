Census a matter of survival: MQM-P

Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the government should remember that the census is our red line and we will not compromise on it because it is a matter of our survival.

Chairing a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday, he said that if the MQM-Pakistan leaders failed to get a transparent census conducted in Karachi while in the government, they would be called dishonest.

Siddiqui said his party struggled for the basic rights of all the oppressed groups, and it had been moving forward with great vigor. The difficulties and hardships being faced by the workers had become a part of history, he added.

He said the Sindh government, which has 100 percent powers and resources, had almost destroyed the urban areas of the province during the last 14 years. The people were deprived of basic facilities, but the MQM-Pakistan would fight for the people’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM Deputy Convener Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani said the mission and purpose of the party was the well-being of the people.