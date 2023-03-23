Four gang members involved in looting cash outside banks held

Karachi: Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday busted a four-member gang involved in robberies outside banks.
The gang members were apprehended on Korangi Causeway, according to a statement issued by the SIU. The suspects were identified as Farhan Khan, Muhammad Nasir, Ali Shan, and Muhammad Mukhtiar.
During the initial investigation, the suspects admitted to their involvement in several incidents of looting cash outside banks in Boat Basin, Defence, Akhtar Colony, Mehmoodabad, Nursery, Sharea Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Quarters and other areas of the city.
The gang’s modus operandi involved Muzaffar, one of their accomplices, who would identify people coming out with cash from banks. He would then inform his associates, who would rob the person at a suitable place.
The statement said the suspects were habitual criminals and had been arrested in 21 cases, including four robberies, three police encounters, two attempts to murder, two thefts, seven weapons, and three narcotics at the SIU, Aziz Bhatti, Gulshan Iqbal, Saeedabad, Defense, Jamshed Quarter, and Boat Basin police stations.
During the arrest, the police recovered four pistols and two motorcycles from the possession of the accused. The weapons were sent to the forensic division for examination. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU police station for the recovery of illegal weapons.
The police stations have been informed about the arrests and disclosure made by the accused, and further investigations are under way.
