Uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar: SNGPL

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas has announced special initiatives to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers during Ramazan.

The company will be undertaking immediate measures to ensure gas supply with full pressure. SNGPL spokesperson, in a statement, said that domestic consumers would be ensured gas supply with full pressure particularly between 2:30am to 6am and 4pm to 9pm. Spokesperson also stated that company would also ensure natural gas supply other than the mentioned timings.