Protest staged against power suspension in Waziristan

WANA: People belonging to Azam Warsak area in Birmal Tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district have been protesting for three days against electricity loadshedding.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) district president Amanullah Wazir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district president Maulana Mirza Jan Wazir, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Malik Khayal Mohammad Wazir, National Democratic Movement leader Zainullah and scores of people participated in the protest at Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

The protestors said that the government was providing two hours of electricity to the residents of Azam Warsak area in Birmal Tehsil. They said that the people should be provided electricity from the Gomal Zam Dam as per the promises made to them.

The protesters said that they would extend the protest to other parts of the district if the government did not meet their demand. The said that Gomal Zam Dam was constructed in the limits of Lower South Waziristan therefore they had the right to get electricity from it.