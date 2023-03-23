All citizens’ screening a must to end TB: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, has said that all citizens’ screening is a must to end TB in the country.

“Pakistan stands 5th among the 30 High TB burden countries in the world. Punjab being the most populous province contributes to more than 60 percent of this burden in the country. We aim to provide free-of-cost diagnostic and treatment services to TB patients,” said the minister PSHD while addressing the seminar to observe World TB Day here on Wednesday which was arranged by the Provincial TB Control with the collaboration of WHO and other private partners.Dr Jamal Nasir said that the department was providing free-of-cost diagnostic and treatment services at the 757 healthcare facilities though public and private sector.

The provincial TB control programme has established TB management units at 33 tertiary care hospitals, 146 THQ / DHQ hospitals, 306 Rural Health Centres, 32 prisons and 13 other health facilities and TB clinics. For drug resistant TB 13 Programmatic Management of Drug Resistant TB (PMDT) sites are working, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that during the year 2022, screening of a total of 986,712 people was made. He said that this year, the theme for World TB Day is; “Yes! we can end TB”. Every individual and every organisation must invest for this cause. Investment does not only refer to financial support, but also includes time, expertise, counselling, etc. He appreciated that the TB Control Programme is taking innovative steps “to reach the un-reached”, for example, engagement of LHWs for TB presumptive identification and active case finding through partners.

The programme has also engaged doctors’ organisations for improved TB case detection and notification like Pakistan Medical Association, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, Pakistan Pediatric Association and Pakistan Chest Society. “Engagement of a high stature of universities like GC University Lahore, University of Lahore, Institute of Public Health etc. is another big step for the programme towards multi-sectoral collaboration in this regard,” he concluded.