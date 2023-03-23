JI protests ‘unjust’ distribution of flour, inflation

BATKHELA: The local activists and workers of the Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest rally against the unjust distribution of government wheat flour and price-hike on Wednesday.
Despite the imposition of Section 144, the JI activists and workers holding party flags and posters inscribed with slogans of their demands staged a rally from Khwar to Old Bus Terminal.
The protesters led by JI deputy secretary general and former lawmaker Said Bakhtiar, Shahab Hussain, Maulana Irshad and others said that leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Democratic Movement were equally responsible for the prevailing economic meltdown, inflation and law and order situation in the country.They said that people were compelled to commit suicide due to unprecedented inflation and joblessness in the country.
