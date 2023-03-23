CM wants free flour distributed in orderly manner

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the Food Department and district administrations to take necessary steps to ensure the distribution of flour in orderly and judicious manner.
In the directives issued here on Wednesday, he asked the officials to take immediate steps to make the process of flour distribution easy and systematic during Ramazan. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added and said the people should not face any difficulty and inconvenience in receiving free flour.
Azam Khan directed the officials to ensure that the free wheat flour is given to deserving households and for that the prevailing procedure should be followed in its letter and spirit. He said an effective mechanism should be devised to monitor the overall process of flour distribution.
Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister directed the Relief Department and relevant district administrations to take steps to ensure the timely provision of assistance to the victims of the earthquake that hit parts of the country on Tuesday.
He directed them to utilize all the available resources for the purpose so that the affectees should not face any inconvenience during Ramazan. He ordered the Health Department and hospitals to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities to the injured ones.
