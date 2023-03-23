Elders seek protection walls along river constructed

CHITRAL: The elders of Juti Lasht and Khuzh villages on Wednesday asked prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to order the relevant authorities to construct protection walls along the Chitral River to protect their villages from drowning and agriculture lands from erosion.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders, including Samiullah Khan, Sikandar Hayat Lal, Sher Babu Khan, Iqraruddin and others from Jutilasht said that a gridstation of electricity of Wapda was also here in the village but neither the power producing authority nor other relevant department of the government bothered to protect the gridstation and the village from the drowning in the river.

The road constructed by the National Highway Authority was just 15 feet away from the gushing water of Chitral River, which had already eroded a vast piece of land over the years.

The elders said that if the Chitral-Peshawar road eroded then the link of the district would be disconnected with the rest of the country. They said that there was a disappointment among the people of Juti Lasht due to the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned as they thought that their village would also be wiped out like Rishin by the floodwater of Chitral River. The elders also appealed to the chief Justice of Pakistan to take sue moto notice of the issue and order the relevant department to construct a protection wall along the Chitral River before commencing summer and monsoon. Meanwhile, the elders from Khuzh village including Jehangir, Illahi Bakhsh and others urged the provincial government to release the approved fund for the protection wall.