Man killed over monetary issue

LAHORE: A man was murdered and three others were injured over a monetary dispute in the Harbanspura area Wednesday.

Reportedly, a suspect Heera had purchased iron rods and other building material on loan from a shop situated at a private housing society. On the day of the incident, a dispute started on payment of the money and the suspect resorted to firing. As a result, four persons received bullet injuries. The victims were identified as Yaseen, Sohail, Wajid and Abid. Yaseen succumbed to the injuries. Police teams reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue. The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

PO ARRESTED: Millat Park Police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender for murder of a person over monetary dispute eight years back.

The arrested suspect identified as Munir Ahmad had shot dead a man eight years back in Multan for demanding the loan amount. The victim along with his family and friend had held a punchayat with the suspect Munir Ahmad. The suspect had purchased daily use items from his shop. As the amount crossed Rs25,000, the suspect refused the payment on which a punchayat was held to sort out the issue. As the victim demanded his money, the suspect resorted to firing. Munir had fled his hometown after the registration of FIR and had been living in Kasur by disguising himself.