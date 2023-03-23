10 soldiers killed in Yemen fighting

DUBAI: At least 10 soldiers were killed in renewed fighting in Yemen, military sources told AFP, despite diplomatic efforts to halt the long-running war in the Arab world´s poorest country.

The clashes took place in oil-producing Marib province, one of the main battlegrounds and the scene of sporadic fighting even during a lull in hostilities over the past year. Huthi rebels attacked a mountainous area and have been engaged in a build-up of forces in the region, two military sources said.