Two dead in ongoing Thai shooting

BANGKOK: Thai police on Wednesday surrounded a house where a gunman had holed up after killing two people and wounding another, a spokesman said. The shooter started firing in Phetchaburi -- some 100-km southwest of Bangkok -- at around 3 pm (0800 GMT), national police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong told AFP. “Police are still surrounding the area... where a man with a gun started shooting and killed two men and wounded one,” he said.