Spain lawmakers reject far-right no-confidence motion

MADRID: Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday roundly rejected a no-confidence motion against socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez brought by the far-right Vox party and fronted by an 89-year-old former communist.

After nearly 14 hours of parliamentary debate which began early on Tuesday, the motion was rejected with 201 votes against, to 53 in favour and 91 abstentions in the 350-seat chamber. It never had a chance of success given it was only supported by Vox´s 52 MPs, although it secured one extra vote from an independent lawmaker.