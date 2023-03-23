Tens of thousands without power in California as latest storm lashes state

LOS ANGELES: Tens of thousands of storm-weary Californians were without power and under evacuation warnings on Wednesday as the latest storm packing wind-blown rain and snow threatened to bring more flooding to the rain-soaked state.

The “atmospheric river” storm could dump more than an additional 1 inch of rain throughout the day in parts of the already-saturated Southern and Central California region, which has been hit hard by a relentless string of storms that began in late December.

High-wind warnings and advisories were in effect from the Mexico border through Los Angeles and up into the San Francisco Bay area, where gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were forecast for some spots.

Much of the region along with parts of Arizona and Nevada were under flood watches and advisories on Wednesday caused by the continued rain and snow melt, the National Weather Service said.

“Our rivers, streams and creeks are flowing at near capacity. Any more rain that we get today is only going to cause more flooding or worsen the flooding that is ongoing,” said Bill South, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford, California.

More than 14,000 people statewide were under orders to seek higher ground because of flooding, with evacuation warnings issued for another 47,000 residents, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services, said on Tuesday.

The bulk of evacuation orders, covering some 12,000 people, were in Tulare County, a flood-stricken region in the San Joaquin Valley, where high water from recent levee breaches has inundated a number of communities, Crofts-Pelayo said. —AFP