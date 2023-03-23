UK launches Afghan unlawful killings inquiry

LONDON: The UK on Wednesday launched an independent judge-led inquiry into alleged unlawful killings by members of the armed forces in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

The inquiry will look at a number of detention operations and how allegations of wrongdoing were investigated by military police, in particular whether there were any cover-ups. Launching the inquiry, senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave called for anyone with information to come forward.

The families of eight people, including three young boys, who were allegedly murdered by UK special forces in two separate incidents during night raids in 2011 and 2012 welcomed the inquiry “We live in hope that those responsible will one day be held to account,” a member of the Noorzai family, one of the families involved, said at the time.