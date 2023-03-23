Under oath, Johnson denies lying in UK ‘Partygate’ grilling

LONDON: Former prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday angrily denied he lied to Britain´s parliament over the “Partygate” scandal as MPs held an inquisition that could decide his political fate.

Opening the crunch hearing by a House of Commons committee, the ex-Conservative leader swore an oath on the Bible and declared that “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.

Johnson said it would have been “utterly insane” to lie about the gatherings in 10 Downing Street, many of which were found by police to have broken pandemic lockdown legislation that he introduced.

“People who say that we were partying in lockdown, simply do not know what they are talking about,” Johnson added, insisting that some booze-fuelled gatherings should have been viewed as workplace meetings.

Privileges committee chairwoman Harriet Harman said the hearing went to the “heart of our democracy”, because if MPs are wilfully misled by ministers, “we can´t do our job”. Harman is a veteran member of the Labour opposition party, dubbed the “Mother of the House” by dint of being the longest-serving woman in the Commons.

The rest of the seven-strong committee has a majority drawn from Johnson´s Conservative party -- and they proved to be his toughest interrogators.

The hearing confirmed that Johnson had relied on assurances given by political aides, rather than senior civil servants or government lawyers, when he told the House that all lockdown rules were followed.

MPs were entitled to feel “a bit dismayed about the flimsy nature of this assurance”, Harman told Johnson, who grew increasingly testy towards the hearing´s conclusion. But rejecting the contention of Johnson loyalists that the hearing amounts to a “kangaroo court”, Harman said the MPs were acting only “in the interests of the House”.

Johnson disavowed such language from his supporters, but insisted there was “not a shred of evidence” to find him guilty of contempt towards the House of Commons.

Supporters insist Johnson was betrayed by Conservative colleagues when he was forced out of office last year, and are campaigning for his return ahead of a general election likely next year.

But opinion polls suggest that Johnson remains toxic for a large swathe of the electorate, and the committee hearing reopened old wounds just as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tries to revive Conservative fortunes.