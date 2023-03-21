Kazakh ruling party wins snap poll

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan´s main political party secured more than half the vote in parliamentary elections, election officials announced on Monday.

Sunday´s elections in the oil-rich Central Asian country were called by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he moved to turn the page after deadly riots last year. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) welcomed progress in Kazakhstan´s parliamentary elections but said more democratic reforms were needed.

The ruling Amanat party came first with 53.90 percent of the vote, far ahead of its runner-up Auyl Party with 10.90 percent, election officials said. In total, six parties are expected to enter parliament, compared to three currently but opposition parties were barred. Europe´s main security and rights watchdog said that several of its recommendations had been implemented and there was therefore “increased choice for voters”.