Media mogul Murdoch engaged for fifth time

WASHINGTON: Conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch will tie the knot for the fifth time, at the age of 92 years, he said on Monday in an interview with his own newspaper, the New York Post.
Murdoch is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain in San Francisco and widow of American country singer and media executive Chester Smith. “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love -- but I knew this would be my last. It better be,” he told the tabloid. “I´m happy.” Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall, last year after six years of marriage.
The Australian Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes. Murdoch met his new fiancee last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California and soon enough the pair decided to spend “the second half of our lives together,” the tycoon was quoted as saying.
LONDON: Union members working for the company that owns Britain´s rail infrastructure have voted unanimously to...
MOGADISHU: The record drought sweeping the Horn of Africa may lead to 135 deaths a day in Somalia between January and...
BRUSSELS: European ministers agreed on Monday to add eight Iranians and one of the Tehran government´s most powerful...
LONDON: The BBC said on Monday that it had told staff to delete Chinese-owned video app TikTok unless it was needed...
PARIS: Astronomers on Monday warned that the light pollution created by the soaring number of satellites orbiting...
PARIS: France´s top administrative court on Monday ordered the government to ban fishing in parts of the Atlantic to...