10 singers recovered in riverine area operation

SUKKUR: Ghotki Police have recovered 10 singers kidnapped by dacoits during an ongoing operation in the riverine area of Ghotki.

SSP Ghotki Tanver Hussain Tunio said the police conducted the targeted operation in the riverine area of district Ghotki and recovered a group of 10 singers identified as Ansar Ali, Shafqat, Mohammad Bilal, Ismail, Mushtaq, Samar Abbas, Saeed ur Rahman, Noman, Mazhar and Muhsan. They all are residents of Chiniot, Punjab.

The SSP said the singers were trapped by a gang of outlaws who invited them to perform at a wedding program in February, adding that FIRs were registered against the dacoits under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

He added the police raided the hideout of the outlaws on a tip-off that the abducted were being shifted to another place.