Shujaat seeks national dialogue for political stability

Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — RadioPakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting how unprecedented the current political situation is, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday said the government should start a national dialogue to steer the country out of the political crisis, adding that he would personally go and convince the disgruntled leaders.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the central and provincial general councils of his party in Islamabad, Shujaat said that he had never seen such a dire situation in 50 years of his political journey. “Politicians can’t afford to pour water on a burning fire,” he added.

He said the nation has become worried and depressed due to riots and sit-ins, adding that the people are frustrated due to such a situation. Seeking an end to the ongoing political stalemate, the PML-Q chief said that the government should start a national dialogue. “Be ready to go to the disgruntled national leaders and convince them as the solution to the problems lies with politicians. All the forces should come together and think of Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the provincial council elected Chaudhry Sarwar as the provincial president and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain as the general secretary,. The chairman of the intra-party election, Mustafa Malik, then decided to elect Sarwar and Hussain unopposed.

The meeting also decided to elect Sarwar as the central chief organiser of the party, while the general council also elected 150 members and the central working committee.

According to the decision made in the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain was elected as the central senior vice president, while Mustafa Malik was elected as the central information secretary.

Sarwar said that he was grateful to Shujaat and the entire party for showing full confidence in him, adding: “Together, we will make the PML-Q an alternative political force.”

Tariq Bashir Cheema said the country was developing, and the economy was damaged due to the wrong decisions of the previous government. He said that he did not want to be a minister in the previous government, but he obeyed Shujaat’s order and performed his responsibility.

He noted that the common man was suffering from inflation, but all possible measures were being taken for relief.