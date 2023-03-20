Three die in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a minor boy, was killed in different incidents that happened here on Sunday.
A woman identified as Shazia Bibi died while nine other persons sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Shaldar area of Oghi.
The locals rushed them to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced the woman dead. And the four injured persons were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.
Meanwhile, five family members, including a man, two women and the same number of children, had fell into Siran River after a wooden bridge broke into pieces.
A local diver, Darwaish Lala jumped into the river and was injured seriously while rescuing the downed family members and later on fell unconscious. The local shifted him to a nearby health facility where the doctor pronounced him dead.
Meanwhile, Dildar Ahmad, a two-year-old boy playing at his house’s courtyard suddenly slipped and fell into the well. The family members retrieved him from the well and shifted him to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.
