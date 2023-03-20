Two robbers killed in encounter

LAHORE: Two robbers were killed in the alleged police encounter in Kahna area have been identified as Abdul Rehman and Zeeshan.

Both the accused had previous record in robbery and theft cases. According to the police, cases were registered against the two robbers in various police stations, including Nishtar Colony and Shalimar. Both the robbers were killed in a police encounter in Kahna Rehan Garden Phase one day ago.

accidents: Around 17 people were killed and 1,128 injured in 1,063 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.Around 608 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 520 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.