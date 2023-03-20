Scattered rain brings mercury down

LAHORE: Westerly wave brought down the mercury in the provincial metropolis, which also witnessed scattered but light rain here on Sunday.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and lower parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country during next 24 hours. They predicted that partly cloudy/cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm was likely in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, South Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, and Mithi where mercury reached 36°C, while in Lahore, it was 26.6°C and minimum was 14.2°C.