Scattered rain brings mercury down

LAHORE: Westerly wave brought down the mercury in the provincial metropolis, which also witnessed scattered but light rain here on Sunday.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and lower parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country during next 24 hours. They predicted that partly cloudy/cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm was likely in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, South Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, and Mithi where mercury reached 36°C, while in Lahore, it was 26.6°C and minimum was 14.2°C.
LAHORE: An exhibition of Jamal Shah’s paintings was held this weekend at Zulfi’s Art Gallery, 912 R1, Main...
LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the City made for distribution...
LAHORE: An organisation in collaboration with the Federal SDGs Unit, Ministry of Planning Development & Special...
LAHORE: A ceremony was held in Nolakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan in honour of Pakistani Christian and former...
LAHORE: Body of a two-year-old boy who was abducted, recovered from a pond in Aminpura, a suburb of Raiwind, police...
LAHORE: Sogetsu Ikebana floral art exhibition recreated the serenity in Changla Gali away from Murree and close to...