Public relief main objective, says governor

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here on Sunday at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, governor said that the government was taking all possible steps to improve every sector, despite the difficult situation. He said that the welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them was the main objective of the government. He said that providing free flour to low income families was a good initiative by the government. He said that making Pakistan strong and prosperous was the responsibility of all of us, for which everyone should play a positive role. The governor said that the steps taken by the federal government to provide better travel facilities to the people were commendable.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, said that concrete steps were being taken to bring railways and PIA on a par with the international standards. He said that aviation, PIA and railways should provide better travel facilities to the people and all resources were being utilised to do so. He said that many improvements were being made in PIA, adding that along with improving the condition of the planes, the routes of the planes were also being increased. He said that the condition of railway stations was also being improved, and measures were being taken to make railway travel comfortable for the general public.