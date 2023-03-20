 
March 20, 2023
Milan fall at Udinese despite Ibrahimovic’s goal record

By APP
March 20, 2023

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in the history of Serie A on Saturday but couldn´t stop AC Milan from falling to a 3-1 defeat at Udinese.

Ibrahimovic, 41, was in Milan’s starting line-up for the first time since January last year and smashed home a penalty at the second attempt in first-half stoppage time to make the score 1-1 following Roberto Pereyra’s ninth-minute opener.

But it wasn´t enough to stop fourth-placed Milan from losing their fourth match away from home in their last five and miss the chance to move provisionally second in Italy’s top flight.