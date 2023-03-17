Poster competition on TB awareness

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised a poster competition for students under the theme ‘Yes, we can end TB’ in accordance with World TB Day 2023 to provide awareness about TB symptoms and prevention, says a press release.

More than 60 students from AIOU participated in the competition. This competition was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the Department of Biology and Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutritional Sciences (EDHNS), AIOU.

The judges included Zubair Ahmad Shah from Federal National TB Control Programme, Dr. Fariha from Rawalpindi Women University, and Additional Registrar, AIOU Bibi Yasmin. Fatima Ramzan and Khadija clinched the first position, Dilsha Khan bagged second Dr. Fatima and Maroof Syed got the third position.

A cash prize of Rs5,000 was given to the first position while Rs3,000 and Rs2,000 cash prize was given to the second and third position respectively. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to all the participants. An awareness counselling desk was also set up in AIOU where experts provided information regarding TB prevention and treatment.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Additional Director ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir congratulated the students and said that all the students who participated in this competition are winners. She said that the ORIC pays special attention to extracurricular activities in AIOU, and various programs and competitions are organized among the students. Chairperson Department of EDHNS, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmad, and Incharge Department of Biology, Dr. Hina Fatimah were also present at the event.