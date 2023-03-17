axBritain doubles scholarships for flood-hit women, girls

Islamabad: International Development Minister for the Scottish Government, Neil Gray has announced to double the amount of scholarships for the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme for Young Women and Girls administered through the British Counci.

The £500,000 additional funding will double the number of school and university scholarships available to young women and girls in the worst flood-affected areas, ensuring they can continue their education with minimal disruption.

The International Development Minister Mr Neil Gray said, "We know that during a crisis, such as we have seen in Pakistan, the impacts can too often affect women and girls. We hope by doubling the number of school and university scholarships available, this funding for British Council Pakistan will ensure more women and girls can study and help bolster the country's long term economic recovery."

The Country Director British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan said, "Since its launch in 2013, these scholarships have allowed talented women and girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to complete their secondary education and pursue bachelors' and masters' degrees in fields that are of critical importance to the overall development of the country. The doubling of the amount of scholarships will allow the British Council to continue to empower women and girls who have been affected by the floods and fulfil their aspirations and potential."

Since it was first launched in 2013, over 1400 young women in the universities stream have benefitted from the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme across Pakistan. In the schools' stream over 15,000 school children have been supported.

The Scottish Government funds an annual £400,000 scholarship programme for women and girls in Pakistan via the British Council Pakistan. The additional £500,000 will be split between school scholarships (£200,000) and university scholarships (£300,000).